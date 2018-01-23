Verizon has a buy-one-get-one deal on the top Android phones starting right now

Most of the cellphone deal hype has surrounded the new iPhones for the last two months, but now that Christmas is out of the way, a few good Android offers are starting to trickle in. Verizon has a set of buy-one-get-one frees on the Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy S8, Moto Z2 Force, and LG V30.

With the exception of the Pixel 2, all those phones are long in the tooth, and Verizon is tacking on just enough fine print to downgrade this deal from a must-have to a highly-recommended. Even so, legit buy-one-get-one free deals don’t come around all that often, so if you’re a current or prospective Verizon customer after a pair of new phones, this might be your time.

Verizon’s deal is that if you buy two Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy S8, Moto Z2 Force, or LG V30 devices on a 24-month device payment plan, you get the second device for free. The reimbursement is via bill credits, spread out over 24 months, so this essentially locks you into Verizon for the next two years. You also have to activate a new line of Verizon unlimited, which is standard for this kind of deal.

The one kicker is that you also have to trade in an old device to qualify for the deal. You’ll get the trade-in value in addition to the bill credits, so you’re not really losing value — it’s just an extra hoop to jump through. Qualifying devices are basically any flagship device from the last three years:

Apple: iPhone 8/8+, 7/7+, 6S/6S+, 6/6+, 5S, SE

Samsung: GS 8/8+, GS7/7Edge/Active, GS6,/EDGE/EDGE+ Active, GS5, GS4, Note 8, Note 5, Note 4, Note edge

Google: Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL

LG: G4, G5, G6, V30, V20, V10

Motorola: Z2 Force, Z2 Play, Z Droid, Z Force, Z Play, Turbo 2

HTC: 10, M9, M9+