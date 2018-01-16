This is the Macbook dongle to end all dongles

One of the more interesting product reveals that we missed during CES 2018 last week was the latest edition of the HyperDrive USB-C Hub for the Mac. We’ve covered Hyper’s products before, but the new HyperDrive is an 8-in-1 hub plus a 7.5W Qi wireless charger and iPhone stand. With a single USB-C cable, you can add eight additional ports to a Mac in addition to placing a Qi wireless charging stand on your desk for your new iPhone X or iPhone 8.

Hyper launched a Kickstarter campaign preview last week shortly after it unveiled the hub, but now that the campaign has gone live, you can officially preorder the HyperDrive. The expected retail price is $159, but you can preorder now while the campaign is still live and secure your HyperDrive for as little as $99.

The new HyperDrive hub adds eight ports to your MacBook: 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, microSD, SD, 3 x USB 3.1 and USB-C Power Delivery. In addition to being a formidable hub of ports, the new HyperDrive is also supports 7.5W high speed wireless charging for the iPhone X and iPhone 8/8 Plus, as well as 5W, 10W and 15W wireless charging for Android devices. Hyper claims that it will charge the iPhone X faster than Belkin and Mophie too.

But that’s not all. The charger has three charging coils so that there won’t be any blind spots when you set your phone down on it, the stand has adjustable viewing angles so that you can adjust your phone while it’s docked (and still use Face ID), and it has a built-in LCD display to measure voltage and current.

If you’re an Apple user, you’re sick of dongles and you want a Qi wireless charger for your iPhone all in one package, you’re going to want to check the Kickstarter campaign for the HyperDrive USB-C Hub and iPhone stand.