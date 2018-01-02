Apple will replace your iPhone 6, 6s, or 7 battery for $29 even if it’s not being throttled

The iPhone slowdown scandal is the worst thing that happened to Apple in quite some time. The company is now taking steps to fix this big mess. Apple apologized to users, explained exactly what happens when iOS slows down a phone, and it reduced the battery replacement cost to just $29.

We’ve already told you how to go about replacing the battery of your old iPhone (the full instructions are right here), and it should all be a reasonably painless experience. However, Apple has apparently released new guides for store employees explaining how to handle the matter, and these instructions were leaked.

Long story short, it’s mostly good news.

French-language blog iGeneration, a steady source of iPhone rumors, says that it had access to an internal Apple document that explains how stores should handle battery replacements.

The note says that any iPhone user who owns an iPhone 6 or later is entitled to a battery replacement at the newly discounted price. That’s even if the phone passes all tests and the battery is in good condition — that means it should not instruct iOS to slow the iPhone down anytime soon.

So if you have any iPhone model from iPhone 6 to iPhone 7, you qualify for $29 battery replacements as long as your device is in good condition and doesn’t have any other defects. All you have to do is ask for it.

But what if you’ve replaced the battery of your device and paid the old $79 fee? The report says that customers who ask for a refund will be directed to Apple support, and they’ll likely be eligible for a refund.

If you an iPhone 5s or older smartphone, Apple won’t help you but you have other options, as we explained here.