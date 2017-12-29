iFixit just one-upped Apple with a $29 battery replacement kit

In response to a wave of lawsuits regarding iOS updates that purposefully slow down older iPhone models, Apple yesterday released a letter of apology to consumers. As part of Apple’s effort to make amends, the company is temporarily reducing the cost of an out-of-warranty battery replacement from $79 to $29. The battery replacement program is slated to begin in January and will last all the way through December of 2018.

Not to be outdone, iFixit has decided to price-match Apple’s nascent program. In a blog post penned by iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens, we learn that iFixit is lowering the price on its DIY battery install kits down to $29. Notably, Apple’s own battery replacement program only applies to the iPhone 6 and later models. iFixit’s DIY battery install kits, though, can be used on iPhones as old as the iPhone 4s.

“There are hundreds of millions of iPhones that need new batteries, but Apple’s only got 499 retail stores,” Wiens writes. “Keeping all those iPhones operational is going to take a village — DIYers, independent pro repair shops, and of course Apple’s service centers. We can handle that.”

While having Apple swap out an old battery may ostensibly appear to be less of a hassle, Wiens highlights that some folks still prefer to do battery replacements on their own for a variety of factors, including the convenience of not having to trek out to an Apple store.

When we ask our customers why they do the repair themselves rather than take it to Apple, they give us a few reasons: – Convenience. No need to drive anywhere or wait in line; replace your battery from your kitchen.

– Availability. Many people don’t live near an Apple Store, and don’t have another option for same-day repair.

– Privacy. Some people aren’t comfortable giving their device to someone else.

– Fun. It’s interesting to open up your stuff, find out how it works, and make it function better.

Of course, if you’re not particularly tech savvy and aren’t entirely comfortable opening up your iPhone by yourself, you’ll definitely want to swing by an Apple retail store instead.