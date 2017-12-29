Huge leak may have revealed release timing for the Galaxy S9, Note 9, Pixel 3 and more

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are going to be the most powerful phones of the first half of the year next year, but they’re not the only exciting new Android phones scheduled for release in 2018. Many of these devices will be powered by the recently unveiled Snapdragon 845 chip, and a new leak from Asia apparently offers us a roadmap of all the Android flagships that will make use of the new chipset in 2018. The Galaxy S9 is included on that list, as are the Galaxy Note 9, Google Pixel 3 XL, and many more handsets.

A Weibo user first posted the following list, which supposedly includes all the Android devices that will pack Qualcomm’s best processor to date. Also included are expected release timing for each phone.

Image Source: Weibo

It’s easy to guess the name of most devices, but GizmoChina translated all the product names as follows:

February: Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, LG G7, LG G7+

April: Xiaomi Mi 7

May: HTC U12

June: OnePlus 6, ZTE Nubia Z18, Sony Xperia XZ Pro-A

August: Nokia 10

September: Galaxy Note 9, LG V40, Xiaomi Mi MIX 3

October: Google Pixel 3 XL, ZTE Nubia Z18S, Sony Xperia XZ2, HTC U12+

November: Moto Z 2019

December: OnePlus 6T, Samsung W2019

Is this leak legitimate? We have no idea. But it sure offers the kind of timeline we expect for 2018 when it comes to new Android releases. Furthermore, you can expect even more Android devices to make use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chip next year. Assuming Essential still plans to make a second-generation phone, it’ll probably partner with Qualcomm. Razer will likely release a new flagship next year, which will surely have Qualcomm guts as well.