Watch Tesla’s new ‘Santa Mode’ easter egg in action

Tesla easter eggs have become something of a tradition in recent years. Last April, for instance, Tesla released an easter egg that magically transformed the road on the digital dash into a Mario Kart themed rainbow. And last year, Tesla during the holiday season upped the ante with an easter egg specifically designed for the Model X. Specifically, when Model X owners entered the appropriate code, the entire car put on a holiday themed performance, complete with harmonized flashing lights, rock music, and moving doors.

This holiday season, Tesla was at it yet again. As part of the company’s latest software update, users can activate a “Santa Mode” that swaps out video of Tesla vehicle on the digital dash with an animated version of Santa and his sleigh. What’s more, other cars on the road are depicted as reindeer. And all the while, holiday music is appropriately played in the background.

If you want to activate Santa Mode and revel in the Tesla-themed holiday cheer, you can simply say “Ho Ho Ho” as a voice command and you’ll be on your way. You can also enable Santa Mode via the Easter Egg menu.

As an extra twist, Tesla has another easter egg somewhat hidden inside of the aforementioned easter egg. If drivers say “Ho Ho Ho Not Funny” via a voice command, the old classic Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer will play instead.

Video of the easter egg in action, which was originally spotted by Drag Times, can be seen below.

And case you missed Tesla’s holiday-themed easter egg from last year, you can check that out below.