Here are the most popular products from Amazon’s ‘biggest ever’ holiday season

With the 2017 holiday shopping season now firmly behind us, Amazon has a lot to smile about. Earlier today, the online retailing giant issued a press release noting that the 2017 holiday shopping season was its biggest yet. In addition to a record number of online orders, Amazon relays that it saw significant gains to its Prime membership, noting that it saw more than 4 million new Prime subscribers in one week alone.

As to which products moved the needle, Amazon’s Echo Dot and the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote were the best selling products across every category, an impressive feat to say the least. Predictably, Amazon didn’t release any specific sales figures, only noting that Echo Dot sales ranged in the millions. It’s also worth noting that Fire TV Stick sales increased by more than 100% year over year.

Amazon’s press release is filled with all sorts of tidbits about top-selling items along with interesting factoids about logistics. As one quick example, Amazon notes that customers ordered more than 1,400 electronic products per second via mobile devices during the recent holiday shopping season. Another tidbit is that the peak day of customer fulfillment this past year was on December 19.

The full press release can be read over here, with some of the highlights about the best selling products across all categories listed below:

Holiday Bestsellers