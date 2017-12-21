Best Buy has an Xbox One X deal that’s perfect for gamers

The Xbox One X may not be as hot a gift as Nintendo’s Switch or the PS4, but it is the only one of the three that lets you play PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds.

In case you don’t know what PUBG stands for, then this Best Buy Xbox One X deal isn’t for you. But you should still check it out, even if you’re not a gamer. Someone in your family may be a PUBG enthusiast, and Christmas is almost here.

The Xbox One X costs $499.99 over at Best Buy, but the retailer is ready to throw in a code for a free digital download of PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds: Game Preview Edition, as well as a $50 Best Buy e-gift card that you can use for other purchases. The deal is valid both in stores and online, and you might be lucky enough to get one for Christmas.

We’ll point out that Microsoft also offers PUBG as a free download when you purchase a new Xbox One X, so this isn’t a Best Buy-only sale. It’s just that Best Buy offers a free gift card on top of the game download.

PUBG retails for $29.99, so you’re looking at $80 in savings. Yes, you still have to pay $499.99 for Microsoft’s best console, but the Best Buy gift card could pay for a different Christmas gift or a portion of it. Xbox Live Gold, which is required to play PUBG, costs $60 per year.

Head over to this link to check out Best Buy’s Xbox One X sale. And be prepared to act fast. There’s no telling when it expires.