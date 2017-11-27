T-Mobile’s iPhone 8 BOGO deal ends in a few hours

The best iPhone deal that any carrier has offered this holiday season has been T-Mobile’s buy-one-get-one-free deal on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7. The offer does come with some strings attached, but the bottom line is that you get a free second iPhone 8 or iPhone 7, and there’s no two-year contract that ties you in to T-Mobile.

If you’ve been on the fence about jumping on the deal, be warned: There’s only a few hours left to get it, as a T-Mobile spokesperson told BGR that the offer stops and the end of day today. Whether that’s midnight, or the usual end of the work day (5PM), it’s the same result.

T-Mobile’s deal specifically says that you get a free second phone with the purchase of an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, or iPhone 7 Plus. You’ll technically be paying for both devices through a 24-month Equipment Installment Plan, with taxes on both devices due when you purchase them. T-Mobile will then send you a prepaid MasterCard with the value of the second iPhone in the mail within 8 weeks of buying both devices.

It’s a few hoops to jump through for sure, but T-Mobile’s deal is actually better than most other half-price/free iPhone offers we see from carriers. There’s no penalties for cancelling the Equipment Installment Plan early, so once you’ve got your rebate MasterCard in the mail, there’s nothing stopping you from paying off both iPhones and jumping ship to another carrier. Most other wireless carriers use bill credits over 24 months to offer rebates, but that means that you’re tied to someone like Verizon or AT&T for 24 months if you want your discount.

In any case, T-Mobile’s deal is still available online, and new or existing customers can get their iPhones online, over the phone, or in store until the end of day today.

If T-Mobile’s particular offerings aren’t to your taste, there’s also a few Black Friday iPhone deals hanging around from Friday’s big sales event.