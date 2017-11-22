Tesla Model 3 deliveries for early reservation holders are set for December

Truth be told, it’s not terribly surprising that Tesla’s production timeline with respect to the Model 3 is way behind schedule. Tesla, after all, has consistently missed production deadlines going all the way back to the Roadster. In fact, every vehicle Tesla has ever released has experienced production delays. And though the easier-to-manufacture Model 3 was supposed to be the exception to the rule, the reality is that Tesla is still struggling to get a handle on Model 3 production.

During Tesla’s recent third quarter, the company indicated that it’s only managed to produce 260 Model 3 units, a far cry from Elon Musk’s early and boastful projection of 1,500 units.

Addressing the issue, Tesla in a statement last month said:

As we’ve always acknowledged, it will take time to fine-tune the line for higher volumes, but as we have also said, there are no fundamental issues with Model 3 production or its supply chain, and we are confident in addressing the manufacturing bottleneck issues in the near-term. We are simply working through the S-curve of production that we drew out for the world to see at our launch event in July.

But in a sign that the tides may be changing, Electrek is reporting that non-employee reservation holders are receiving messages with invitations to configure and order their Model 3. As is typically the case, the first batch of early Model 3 deliveries were earmarked for employees. Assuming no further delays, the first significant batch of deliveries to non-employee reservation holders will likely happen before the end of the year.

Looking out further ahead, Elon Musk last month said that Tesla’s new goal is to manufacture 5,000 Model 3 vehicles a week by the end of March 2018.