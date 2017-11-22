Top insider says 2018 iPhone X will feature much faster data speeds

Even though the iPhone X hasn’t even been out for a full month, the Apple rumor mill never takes a day off. And neither, apparently, does Ming-Chi Kuo who has yet another research note regarding Apple’s 2018 iPhone lineup. In a note obtained by MacRumors, Kuo writes that Apple’s next-gen iPhones will incorporate a brand new antenna design that will ultimately improve LTE transmission speeds.

Kuo’s note reads in part:

Antenna design upgrade a key factor in anticipated boost to LTE transmission speed in new 2H18F iPhone models. As a LTE antenna FPCB material, LCP is superior to PI in properties related to high-frequency, thermal performance and moisture resistance. We predict 2H18 new iPhones will be equipped with two LCP LTE antenna modules same as iPhone X or more, but with higher specs to support 4×4 MIMO standards.

Incidentally, Kuo just a few days ago issued a report claiming that Apple’s 2018 iPhone models will include remarkably faster baseband chips sourced from both Intel and Qualcomm. Kuo also believes that 70-80% of the baseband chips on next year’s iPhone lineup will come from Intel. On a related note, Qualcomm earlier this month filed suit against Apple for allegedly sharing proprietary information about its LTE chips with Intel.

As for what Apple’s 2018 iPhone lineup will look like, Kuo doubled down on his report from last week, reiterating that Apple will introduce a revamped iPhone X along with two additional devices: an edgeless 6.5-inch iPhone with an OLED display and a 6.1-inch iPhone with an edgeless LCD display. Assuming Kuo’s projection is accurate, it will be interesting to see what Apple does with its iPhone 8 models. Will they simply remain as-is or might they see an S-style upgrade? Either way, it’s clear that edgeless displays with Face ID instead of Touch ID will soon become the de facto design for all new iPhone models.

Image Source: MacRumors