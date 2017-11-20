eBay Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: iPhone 8 and tons of tech deals

Black Friday is just a few days away, but not al Black Friday deals were revealed. After hosting a few early sales through November, and announcing a price matching promo in previous weeks, eBay on Monday posted its Black Friday and Cyber Monday ads.
As expected, you’ll find plenty of discounts on electronics and gadgets in these flyers, as well as other exciting promotions.
Here are some of the best tech deals eBay has to offer, from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday. All deals will be available at 5:00 AM PST, and eBay scheduled some incredible deals from Thursday through Monday:
Thanksgiving
- $769 64GB iPhone 8 (save $30)
- $279.99 Intel Core I7-7700K Processor (save $220)
- $649.99 12.9-inch iPad Pro 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular (save $230)
- $899.99 Microsoft Surface Pro (Core i5, 4GB RAM, 128GB) + SPro Type Cover Black (save $300)
- $139.95 Bose QuietComfort 3 (save $110)
- $69.99 Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 2 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker (save $80)
- $449.99 GoPro Hero6 Black + $50 GC & 16GB MicroSD Card (save $50)
- $779.99 Sony a6300 Mirrorless Digital Camera +16-50 Lens Kit (save $150)
- $1,099.99 15.6-inch Asus ROG VR-ready gaming laptop (save $400)
- $609.99 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron gaming laptop (save $290)
Black Friday
- $915 256GB iPhone 8 Plus (save $29)
- 32-inch Samsung curved QHD gaming monitor (35% off)
- 24-inch LG 4K UHD gaming monitor (40% off)
- $399.99 15.6-inch HP ProBook 455 laptop (save $100)
- $899.00 DJI Mavic Pro PLUS FREEBIES: Seagate 4TB Hard Drive, 128GB Sandisk Micro SD, Carrying Case and Prop Guards (save $100)
- $29 Google Home Mini (save $20 and get $10 eBay Gift Card)
- 48.5-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV (43% off)
- $424.99 12.9-inch iPad Pro 32GB Wi-Fi refurbished (save $170)
- $139.95 Bose QuietComfort 3 (save 110$)
- $2,599.99 Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Digital SLR Camera Body-Only (save $900)
- $1,499 Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5 Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera Body (save $500)
- $1,499.99 Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR Camera Body-Only (save $500)
- $2,079.99 Sony a7S II 12.2MP WIFI 4K Full Frame Mirrorless Camera Body a7sII / A7S 2 (save $920)
- $69.99 Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 2 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker (save $230)
- $85 iTunes Gift Card worth $100 (save $15)
Cyber Weekend
- $549 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $340)
- $59.99 HyperX Cloud Silver Gaming Headset with In-Line Audio Control (save $40)
- $89.99 Jabra Elite Sport Wireless Earbuds (save $160)
Cyber Monday
- $579.99 Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Touch laptop (save $270)
- $744.99 MacBook Air 2017 model (save $253.01)
- $729.99 Surface Book 2-in-1 laptop (save $770)
- $399 DJI Spark drone (save $100 and get $50 eBay Gift Card)
- $129.99 27-inch HP Full HD monitor (save $60)
- $379.99 32-inch LG 4K UHD LED monitor (save $220)
- $149.95 Bose QuietControl 30 wireless headphones (save $150)
- Bose Solo 5 TV sound system (52% off)
- $749.99 12.9-inch iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular (save $110)
- $1,999.99 Sony Alpha a7R II 42.4 MP Full Frame Mirrorless Camera (save $900)
- $169.99 GoPro HERO4 Silver Edition Camera w Built-in LCD Screen Manufacturer Refurbished (save $230)
- $1,229.95 Nikon D750 Digital SLR Camera Body 24.3MP FX-format Brand New (save $1769)
- $979.99 Canon EOS 6D Digital SLR Camera Body (save $220)
Find below the full ad scans for eBay’s 2017 Black Friday and Cyber Monday events, complete with plenty of other great deals.
Black Friday Ad Scan
Cyber Monday Ad Scan