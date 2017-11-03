National Sandwich Day 2017: Where to find free and cheap sandwiches today

Stressed out over what you’re going to have for lunch today? Forget to pack something? Fret no more, because today just so happens to be National Sandwich Day — yet another holiday you probably didn’t know existed until you saw it online this morning. But unlike some of the other food-related celebrations, National Sandwich Day is actually quite exciting, especially if you’re on the prowl for great deals, big discounts and a few freebies.

As always, we have to lead with the caveat that the offers below are only available at participating stores, so it would be smart to call ahead before you trek out somewhere in search of a National Sandwich Day deal. We’ll do our best to keep the list updated throughout the day as well if we are made aware of any other deals.

Here are all the deals we’ve managed to find so far. If we see more, we’ll be sure to add them to the list (and feel free to leave a comment below if you find a great deal on sandwiches that we didn’t list here):

Arby’s : Sign up for Arby’s newsletter and get a free Roast Beef Classic with the purchase of a drink. It’s unclear if this is National Sandwich Day related, but we’re not going to turn down a free sandwich.

Firehouse Subs : If you're one of the first 50 patrons to order a Hook & Ladder sandwich at your local Firehouse Subs location today, you'll get a coupon for free chips and medium drink with your medium or large sub purchase on your next visit. Plus you can get a little collectible Firehouse pin.

Jersey Mike's : You can get $2 off any regular sandwich once a day on November 3rd and November 4th by using the coupon at this link. That's a potential $4 in total savings!

Potbelly Sandwich Shop : Buy a pastrami sandwich, get a second sandwich free today only if you sign up for or are already a member of the Potbelly Perks rewards program.

Schlotzsky's : Celebrate National Sandwich Day with a $2.99 Original at any Schlotzsky's location.

Subway : For every sub and 30 oz. drink purchased today, you can get a free sub and Subway will donate a meal to Feeding America. If you live in New York City, you can also visit the Subway pop-up shop in Madison Square Park, where visitors can enjoy DJ sets, free samples, giveaways, and a performance by Andy Grammer.

QuickChek : Buy a six-inch sub, get a second one free if you get the coupon from QuickChek's mobile app.

Quiznos: Buy an 8-inch Classic Italian Sandwich for just $5 today.

This is hardly an exhaustive list, so be sure to poke around and call your local sandwich shops to find more deals. We will do our best to keep this list up to date throughout the day as well, so don’t forget to check back here later and see if there are any deals or freebies you might have missed the first time around.