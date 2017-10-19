Big Nintendo Switch update brings video capture and saved data transfers

Nintendo Switch owners, stop playing for a second to update your system to the newest software version. That’s right, Nintendo released a new update for the console, which brings over several neat features, including video captures and support for transferring saved games and profiles to a different console.

System update 4.0.0 is available for download right now, as long as you have an internet connection.

If you’ve been looking to move your saved data to a different Switch console, you can finally do it. The feature is handy if you’re tired of sharing your console with other members of the family.

To transfer user and save data, you’ll need to have two Switch consoles on hand. Once the transfer profile is completed, all the data associated with the user account you just transferred to the new machine won’t be available on the original model. This quick guide provides all the information you need.

Unfortunately, you can’t back up your data to a cloud or a microSD card. You know, just in case something happens to your console.

One other interesting feature system update 4.0.0 brings over is video capture. You can record gameplay on the Switch now, edit the clips, and then share them on Facebook and Twitter. However, you can only record 30-second videos, and support is limited to a handful of games, including ARMS, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Splatoon 2.

The following video shows you how video capture works on the Switch: