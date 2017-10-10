Apple is teaming up with Steven Spielberg to bring ‘Amazing Stories’ back to life

Not to be completely outpaced by the likes of Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, Apple has come to an agreement with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and NBCUniversal to revive famed director’s anthology series Amazing Stories. People familiar with the matter tell the Wall Street Journal that ten episodes of the fantasy, sci-fi and horror anthology series will be produced as part of the deal, with a budget of more than $5 million per episode.

As the Journal points out, this is the first show Apple has greenlit since former Sony TV executives Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht were hired in June. They were given a budget of around $1 billion for original programming, and it appears that they went straight to one of the biggest names in entertainment to kick off their tenure.

Developing…