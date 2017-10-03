iOS 11.0.2 available for download, includes bug fixes for iPhone 8

Apple has released the third version of iOS 11, version 11.0.2. It’s the second update in as many weeks, and it fixes a major bug that was plaguing iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus users.

iOS 11.0.2 release notes say that it “fixes an issue where crackling sounds may occur during calls for a small number of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus devices.” That was an already known bug on the new iPhone 8 devices, and one that Apple promised to fix a week ago.

In a statement issued last week, Apple said that “We are aware of the issue which is affecting customers in a small number of cases. Our team is at work on a fix, which will be included in an upcoming software release.” The company didn’t give any details on what was causing it, but hopefully this new release of iOS 11 will be the last that we hear of it. Given that Apple was able to fix the problem with a simple software update in a week, it can’t have been anything too complicated.

There are a few other bug fixes included in the 280MB iOS 11.0.2 patch. The release notes say it “addresses an issue that could cause some photos to become hidden,” and “fixes an issue where attachments in S/MIME encrypted emails would not open.” There’s no mention of any new features, so don’t look for things like the Apple Pay Cash feature just yet.

The update is rolling out to users via an over-the-air software patch right now. Ensure your phone is above 50% or plugged in, and hooked up to a Wi-Fi network, and you should be able to download and install right now.