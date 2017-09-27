New videos highlight the iPhone X’s brand new gesture controls

Though Apple’s iPhone 8 models are already available in stores, there’s no denying that the star of Apple’s 2017 lineup is the iPhone X. Set to ship in early November — with pre-orders opening up on October 27 — the iPhone X is arguably the most anticipated iPhone release we’ve seen since the original launched in 2007. And with good reason, the iPhone X will introduce a completely revamped design featuring a sleek edge-to-edge OLED display. With the iPhone X sporting an edgeless display, Apple was forced to do away with the home button, a mainstay on every iPhone release since the beginning. With no home button to speak of, the iPhone X will introduce completely new gestures that will enable users to quickly return to the homescreen and bring up the multitasking pane.

Though Apple gave us a preview of the iPhone X during this month’s keynote, early adopters will still have to make some adjustments to their muscle memory before getting used to an entirely new user interface. After all, some users have been reflexively pressing the home button on the iPhone for more than 10 years at this point.

Not to fear, with Apple releasing betas of Xcode 9.1 and iOS 11.1 earlier today, developer Guilherme Rambo has already unearthed some onboarding videos designed to help make the transition to the iPhone X’s new gestures all the more seamless.

The first one shows a user bringing up the multitasking pane.

Remember I talked about onboarding videos when setting up the iPhone X? Here's the first one. pic.twitter.com/Fe5t3s8lgo — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 27, 2017

Next up, we see how users swipe up from the bottom in order to return to the home screen.

iPhone X onboarding video 2: go home pic.twitter.com/WrG0cW5Iqq — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 27, 2017

With no home button to speak of, activating Siri now requires users to press and hold on the side button.

iPhone X onboarding video 3: Siri pic.twitter.com/LYnrMZmkbK — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 27, 2017

And lastly, swiping down from the right “flap” now brings up Control Center while swiping down from the left brings up a user’s notifications.

iPhone X onboarding video 4: Control Center pic.twitter.com/GdwhOhSIvV — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 27, 2017

And last but not least, Rambo uncovered an interesting UI tweak.