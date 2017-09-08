The Galaxy Note 8 is already selling like crazy, and it’s not even out yet

Samsung has revealed that pre-orders of the Galaxy Note 8 have surpassed any other Note preorder in history, with more Note 8 devices purchased than any other Note in the same time period. It’s the final reassurance Samsung needed that the Note 7 debacle didn’t destroy the company’s reputation, or its ability to sell a crazy number of phones.

Samsung isn’t giving official numbers yet, but it has issued a press release saying “more people in the U.S. have purchased the Galaxy Note8 than previous Samsung Note phones during the same time period,” which is a vague way of saying pre-orders are going really well. “We’re thrilled to see the strong consumer response to the next level Note,” said Tim Baxter, president and chief executive officer, Samsung Electronics North America. “Today’s consumers want to do bigger things in work and life, and Note helps make that possible. We built the Galaxy Note8 for people who desire a device that lets them be productive and allows for self-expression.”

Part of what’s helping Samsung might be that it’s stepped up its release schedule, shipping out pre-orders well in advance of the official September 15th street release date. Some customers who pre-ordered from Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Samsung.com have already received their devices, and Samsung has said that any customers who order a Note 8 from Samsung.com today will receive it on or before September 14th — still a day before it’s scheduled to show up in stores.