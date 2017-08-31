T-Mobile is about to announce a Galaxy Note 8 deal that beats every other carrier

Samsung really, really, reeeeeally wants as many people as possible to preorder the Galaxy Note 8 before Apple unveils the iPhone 8, iPhone 7s, and iPhone 7s Plus next week. The Galaxy Note 8 itself is a fantastic smartphone, as we told you in our hands-on preview. But just in case the phone doesn’t woo enough potential buyers on its own, the smartphone maker is sweetening the pot by tossing in some terrific freebies — your choice of either a free Gear 360 camera ($229.99 value) or wireless fast charger and a 128GB microSD card ($189.98 value). Some retailers like Best Buy are even tossing in extra discounts on top of that, but it looks like T-Mobile will have them all beat with a killer Galaxy Note 8 promotion set to begin tomorrow.

According to documents seen by the blog TmoNews, T-Mobile is set to announce a buy-one-get-one deal for Galaxy Note 8 buyers. On top of all the promotions available already, T-Mobile subscribers will get a free Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8+, or Galaxy S8 when they add a new line to their accounts.

As is always the case, there are a few requirements for users if they hope to be eligible for this promotion. First, they’ll need either a T-Mobile One and Simple Choice Unlimited plan. They’ll also need to purchase both new phones using an equipment installment plan. Once that’s done, they’ll need to head over to T-Mobile’s Promotions Center and enter the promo code 17SAMN8BOGO. As long as all the eligibility requirements are met, customers will receive a prepaid MasterCard to reimburse them for the cost of the second handset.

Samsung’s own incentives for the Galaxy Note 8 are great with every carrier, as we mentioned. But a free $1,000 smartphone that hasn’t even been released yet might be too good to pass up. Also, a bit of good news: If you’re an eligible T-Mobile subscriber who already preordered the phone, you’ll still be able to take advantage of this promotion.