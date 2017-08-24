This is the 20TB hard drive your computer deserves

Okay, most people will not need to have 20TB of storage space within reach at any given time. But if your job requirements include dealing with huge files that tend to occupy lots of storage, and you want local backups of everything you produce, then Western Digital’s 20TB My Book Duo is just the thing you need.

At a maximum of 20TB of available storage, don’t expect the My Book Duo to be an SSD machine capable of incredible read and write speeds. But the external hard drive still gets you pretty decent speeds. That’s up to 360MB/s if you go for a RAID 0 setup. Mind you, that’s the mode that doesn’t get you any backups.

Other features include USB-C and USB-A ports, support for charging smartphones, and 256-bit AES hardware encryption. The drive uses WD RED hard drives that spin at 5,400 rpm. The drive also comes with all the cables included, and it’s ready to deal with additional accessories, including drones, cameras, card readers, keyboards, and mice. In short, it also acts as the USB hub you may require.

The best part about this 20TB external hard drive is its price. It’ll cost you just $800 to buy the 20TB version, while a 4TB model is priced at $260. That’s mass storage that’s incredibly affordable. The My Book Duo is available to order right now — here are all the storage options: $799.99 (20TB), $599.99 (16TB), $419.99 (12TB), $329.99 (8TB), $289.99 (6TB) and $259.99 (4TB).