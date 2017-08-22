Let’s make a deal. Today, we’ll run through all of the information gleaned from leaks and well-sourced Galaxy Note 8 reports. This way you’ll know everything to expect on Wednesday when Samsung finally unveils the phone during a press conference in New York. Then, tomorrow, you have to at least pretend to be surprised at 11:00 AM ET when Samsung executives take the stage. They’re putting a lot of hard work into their Galaxy Note 8 presentation, so the least we can do is act surprised. Do we have a deal? OK great — you’re now free to proceed.

Samsung on Wednesday will finally put an end to all the rumors and leaks surrounding the hotly anticipated Galaxy Note 8. Did we say leaks? We meant raging rapids, and they’ve been flooding the web for months.

First, let’s go over what the Galaxy Note 8 will look like. The phone’s design will be quite similar to the Galaxy S8+, but there are some key differences such as display corners that are less round and a shorter, steeper slope on the sides of the phone. The overall Infinity screen design is close to Samsung’s previous flagships though, and the screen is ever so slightly larger than the Super AMOLED display on the Galaxy S8+.

Around back, the phone is once again laid out just like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The camera and fingerprint scanner are up near the top of the glass back, but this time there’s a dual lens rear camera that is expected to work much like the camera on the back of the iPhone 7 Plus and upcoming iPhone 8.

You can see leaked images of the Galaxy Note 8 right here.

With the design out of the way, let’s move on to the Galaxy Note 8’s specs. Long story short, we can expect an absolute beast of a smartphone. The Note 8 will sport specs that are similar to the Galaxy S8 and S8+, but with even more RAM and better optimizations.

Here’s a quick rundown of Galaxy Note 8 specs that have leaked thus far:

6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display with Quad HD resolution

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 (US, China) or Exynos 8895 (ROW)

6GB of LPDDR4 RAM

64/128/256GB of storage

microSDXC support

IP68 dust- and water-resistance

Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras (wide-angle and telephoto)

8-megapixel front-facing camera

Android 7.1 Nougat

3,300 mAh battery

162.5 x 74.6 x 8.5 mm

Does that look good enough for you on paper, Android fans? Recent reports suggest that the Galaxy Note 8 will be available for pre-order as soon as Thursday, August 24th, which is the day after it is unveiled. The phone should then begin shipping in mid-September, and pre-orders will include several freebies to sweeten the pot (and to stir up as much interest as possible ahead of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone 7s launch).