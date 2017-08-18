I can’t stop measuring things. All of the things. My walls. My floors. My furniture. My appliances. My closets. My shelves. My gadgets. The MacBook Pro I’m typing on at this very moment. Even my dog. I’ve measured it all. And I’m not just talking about length and width, here. I’m talking about every surface, every dimension, and every angle. I can’t stop. I don’t want to.

It’s all because of the InstruMMents 01, a device that completely reimagines the way we measure the objects around us. The 01 is a remarkable tool with the potential to change the way people work across a range of trades. But it’s also a ton of fun to play with, and I can’t help myself.

I’m a huge fan of good design, so I was intrigued from the moment I first saw the 01. Pronounced “zero one,” the device is constructed of aluminum and steel. It looks like little more than a sleek high-end pen at first glance, but it’s so much more.

The end of the InstruMMents 01 is actually a small wheel that rolls as you guide it along any surface. When connected to your iPhone or Android handset, the device records precise measurement in millimeters as you roll it along any surface. InstruMMents’ accompanying app allows you to save each measurement as you go, making it the perfect assistant for any job that involves measuring. Of course, if you’re building, designing, or installing anything, precise measurement is one of the most important components of the job.

Here’s a video of the InstruMMents 01 in action:

The 01 is such a smart device in so many ways. It stuffs a limitless tape measure into a device that anyone can carry in a pocket. After all, it doubles as a pen, pencil, or stylus depending on which tip you buy. There are also other accessories for the 01, such as a special attachment that lets you record 3D dimensions accurately. It also has a laser at the top that serves as a guide to ensure you measure the exact length you’re aiming for, and a very smart “training wheels” feature that accounts for inevitable wobble as you measure. After all, unless the device is pressed up against a surface like a wall, there’s no way to roll perfectly straight.

InstruMMents raised more than $480,000 during its 01 campaign on Indiegogo, and the device is now available to everyone. It costs $149.99 on Amazon or on the InstruMMents website, and users can choose a pen, mechanical pencil, or stylus. There’s also a smaller 01Go that costs $99.99 on Amazon and the company’s site. It ditches the steel component and only includes the main roller.