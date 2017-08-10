New video showcases how the iPhone 8 stacks up against the iPhone 7s Plus

In just a few weeks, Apple will hold a special media event where it will, at long last, introduce the world to the iPhone 8. Far from your run of the mill release, the iPhone 8 is perhaps the most hotly anticipated new iPhone we’ve seen in years. And with good reason. Apple’s upcoming flagship iPhone — with its edge-to-edge OLED display — will introduce a brand new form factor for the first time since Apple released its iPhone 6 lineup back in 2014.

With so much attention naturally directed at the iPhone 8, it’s easy to forget that Apple’s 2017 iPhone lineup will consist of not one, but three new devices. If all goes according to plan, Apple in September will launch the iPhone 8 alongside the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. With the iPhone 8 said to be in extremely short supply at launch, it stands to reason that many current iPhone owners in the market for an upgrade might opt to go with an iPhone 7s rather than wait a few weeks, or even months, for the iPhone 8.

That said, a new YouTube video from Danny Winget provides us with a detailed look at how the iPhone 7 Plus stacks up against the iPhone 8. While the devices featured in the video below are dummy models based on leaked schematics, they seem to align with many of the iPhone rumors we’ve seen as of late. And as previously rumored, it appears that the iPhone 8 will, in fact, feature a display that’s about as big as the iPhone 7s Plus, albeit in a much more compact form factor.

Form factor aside, we’ve seen an influx of rumors surrounding the iPhone 8’s feature set surface over the past few days. Thanks in large part to Apple pushing out its HomePod firmware to the public — an embarrassing misstep to say the least — we’ve gleaned that the iPhone 8 will not feature an embedded Touch ID sensor in the display and will instead rely upon advanced facial recognition in order to identify individual users and authenticate financial transactions.

Additionally, Apple’s HomePod firmware suggests that cameras on the iPhone 8 will see a welcome overhaul, with both the front and rear facing cameras offering support for 4K video recording at 60 frames per second. And just yesterday, newly discovered data strings buried in Apple’s HomePod firmware suggest that both iPhone 8 cameras will be able to record video footage in 1080p at 240 frames per second. Other iPhone 8 features believed to be on the way include a more advanced battery design, improved battery life, and last but not least, support for both fast and wireless charging. As a final point, it’s believed that the iPhone 8 will be available in three colors at launch: black, silver, and a new ‘copper gold’ option.