The Galaxy Note 8 might still have one surprise left in store

In less than a month, Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy Note 8, a phone that’s hardly a well-kept secret. Meant to restore the Note line to glory after last year’s Note 7 debacle, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be a variation of the Galaxy S8, which is easily one of the best Android smartphones you can buy right now.

The new Note will come with stylus features built into the software, and it’ll ship with an S Pen accessory just like every Note that preceded it. Other than that, the Galaxy Note 8 will have only one feature that’s not found on the Galaxy S8, and that’s a dual rear camera. But it appears Samsung may also have one other surprise for buyers looking to buy a new Note instead of a Galaxy S this year.

According to WinFuture’s Roland Quandt, Samsung is working on various colors for the upcoming Galaxy Note 8, including a brand new option that’s not available on the Galaxy S8.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 coming in Black, Orchid Grey and a new Deep Blue. At least. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 22, 2017

The Galaxy Note 8 will ship in “Black, Orchid Grey, and a new Deep Blue,” the blogger said, suggesting that Samsung may launch other color versions in the future. That’s a minor detail, yet it’s a significant one for some smartphone buyers, who value color options so they can separate themselves from the pack.

That’s why Samsung keeps updating its color palette for its flagship smartphones in the months that follow the official release. The same thing happened with the Galaxy S8 just recently, with Samsung launching new pink and blue versions of the handset.

The Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled on August 23rd in New York City and should go on sale in the weeks that follow.