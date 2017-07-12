Apple will now let you pay for apps, music, movies and more with PayPal

On Wednesday, Apple announced that PayPal has been added as a new option for payments on the App Store, Apple Music, iTunes, iBooks and iCloud. Payment methods on iOS devices have been frustratingly limited for years, with users having to choose between paying with credit cards and gift cards, but now anyone with a PayPal account will be able to buy apps and movies on an iOS device.

For now, the PayPal payment method is only available in Canada and Mexico, but PayPal says that the feature will be rolling out in other countries soon, including the US. Once it arrives, iOS users will even be able to ask Siri to make a payment using PayPal, which is a nice perk.

Again, the feature is not yet available in the US, but once it hits, here are the steps you need to follow:

Sign in with Touch ID or your Apple ID and password. Tap payment information. Tap “PayPal” then tap “Account”. Follow the steps to authorize your account.

Once you’ve selected PayPal, all future purchases made with your Apple ID will be automatically charged to your PayPal account. PayPal says that this includes “apps, music, movies, TV shows, and books, as well as Apple Music subscriptions and iCloud storage.” Along with purchases on the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, the payment method also extends to Apple TV and Apple Watch.

If you want to purchases apps, movies and books on your iPhone, but would rather not enter your bank card information directly, this is pretty much the perfect compromise.