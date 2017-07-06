T-Mobile data down across the country

Once again, it’s a Thursday morning and T-Mobile’s network is down across the country. Reports on Down Detector and social media are showing T-Mobile’s LTE network down in cities all across the country.



The Down Detector reports are mostly concentrated on the East Coast right now, but that’s likely due to the time difference between the two coasts. Social media reports are suggesting intermittent connectivity all across the country, not tied to any one particular location.

Right now, it seems like the problem is limited to T-Mobile’s LTE network. Readers who have contacted BGR have complained of everything from intermittent data problems, being unable to tether, or no data connection at all.

This is the second time in the last 30 days that T-Mobile has had a large-scale problem with its network. Two weeks ago, a small percentage of users also had problems with data connectivity.

T-Mobile did not immediately return a request for comment.