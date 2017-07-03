Samsung might finally make the mini Galaxy we’ve always wanted

Samsung currently sells two Galaxy S8 versions, including the regular and the Galaxy S8+. Additionally, a rugged Galaxy S8 Active is expected to launch soon. But on top of that, Samsung may be working on a fourth Galaxy S8 model, one that actually sounds exciting, if this rumor is true.

Apparently, Samsung is making a Galaxy S8 mini, one that will not respect Samsung’s Galaxy S mini tradition. All Galaxy S mini phones to date, including the Galaxy S3 mini, the Galaxy S4 mini, and Galaxy S5 mini were huge ripoffs if you ask me.

You’d think that a Galaxy S mini version would have the same set of specs of the bigger model, neatly packed in a more compact package. Samsung never did that, and you’d have to go to Sony for such a flagship. And the Galaxy S mini never phones that one could honestly recommend to friends and family.

Starting with the Galaxy S6, Samsung stopped that practice. But the mini might make a comeback this year, according to ITHome.

The good news is that the Galaxy S8 mini might be a lot more similar to its bigger siblings than we’d expect, given Samsung’s Galaxy S mini history.

The report says the phone will have a 5.3-inch all-screen design in a body about as big as a 4.7-inch screen handset. Apple’s iPhone does come in 4.7-inch flavors.

The Galaxy S8 would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, and pack 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Thus, the phone would not be as fast a the Galaxy S8, but these specs would put it on par with Google’s Pixel.

Other specs include a 12-megapixel camera and iris recognition support. In other words, the Galaxy S8 mini could turn out to be a more than decent Android handset.

It’s unclear how much it’ll cost or when it’ll launch, but South Korea might be the first market to get it.