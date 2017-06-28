This smart ring is the One Wearable to Rule Them All

What if there was a single smart device to help you manage various aspects of your life that require props or a good memory? Token is such a gadget: a smart ring priced at $249 that’s marketed as “one ring to rule them all access everything.” It’s supposed to replace all your keys, your wallet, and even the need to remember passwords.

The Token ring only needs to be recharged every two weeks, and it’s waterproof. The device supports Bluetooth and NFC and comes with a bunch of sensors, including a fingerprint sensor that authenticates the user, and an optical sensor that locks credentials as soon as the ring is taken off. A built-in secure element will store credentials and keep them safe.

So what can Token do? It’ll store credit card information, digital smart keys, passwords, car keys, transit cards, and access cards. However, don’t be surprised to find out that Token will not work everywhere out of the box initially.

For example, to open your home’s door, it needs a specialized lock it can talk to. Furthermore, the ring only works with certain transit systems and companies, but transit cards and access cards support should improve in the future — read more about the ring’s features at this link.

The most basic Token ring comes in sterling silver, but you can buy a 14K Rose Gold version for an extra $50. Accessories including DoorLock and CarLock cost $100 each. The ring will be available in seven sizes and should ship this December in the USA, with global markets to follow.

Image Source: Tokenize