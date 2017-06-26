Considering the reports suggesting Apple plans to have Samsung Display supply the OLED screens for the upcoming iPhone 8, it’s likely a safe bet that the image quality on those screens will be absolutely stunning. The display design itself, however, is shaping up to be ugly. Rather than keep a little extra bezel space at the top of the phone, Apple will reportedly use a nearly bezel-less design with a cutout in the middle where the cameras, sensors, and ear speaker will be located.

We’ve already discussed how Apple can salvage this hideous design choice, and we sincerely hope this is what the company plans to do. Utilizing this solution would likely mean that the iPhone 8 could only be released in dark colors with a black front panel, however, so we’re not sure how realistic this solution really is.

Third-party iPhone accessory makers tend to get their hands on Apple’s iPhone designs long before new iPhones are released. This way, they can make accessories that are ready for the new handsets at launch. We’ve seen it happen time and time again in the past, and now it appears as though we’re seeing it happen with the iPhone 8.

A new set of photos showing third-party iPhone 8 screen protectors has been posted on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo (via Slashleaks). The good news is they’re in line with similar leaks we’ve seen in recent weeks, suggesting yet again that the iPhone 8 design we’re expecting is the genuine article. The bad news is that design includes the dreaded cutout at the top of the display.

The screen protectors show a narrow, uniform bezel around the entire perimeter of the screen. It’s interrupted only at the top, where a big space is cutout for the ear speaker, sensors, and 3D front-facing camera setup we’re expecting on Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8. Additional photos of the screen protector can be seen below.