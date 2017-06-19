Samsung accidentally confirmed a new version of the Galaxy S8

As if we needed any more proof that the Galaxy S8 Active would be one of Samsung’s next releases, the company itself just revealed the phone’s existence. Roland Quandt stumbled upon the phone’s name on Samsung Knox on Monday morning, bearing the model number G892A. Curious about what model number accompanied the Galaxy S7 Active, released last year around this time? G891A.

This isn’t the first Galaxy S8 Active leak, but it is the first official (accidental or otherwise) confirmation that we’ve seen that Samsung will continue the trend of releasing rugged versions of its flagship phones. In fact, it makes even more sense to do so this year as the standard Galaxy S8 — which launched back in April — performed worse in SquareTrade’s drop tests than any other smartphone ever.

According to previous leaks, the Galaxy S8 Active won’t come equipped with many of the Galaxy S8’s signature features, including the curved edges and Infinity Display that make its design so iconic. Instead, the Active model will have a far bulkier design, but that should keep it from shattering.

Other rumored specifications include a larger 4,000 mAh battery and MIL STD-810G military standard resistance to dust and water. Other than that, the display dimensions and resolution, RAM and a vast majority of the important internal specs should stay the same, if the Galaxy S7 Active is anything to go by. The S8 Active will also likely once again be an AT&T exclusive.

No release date has been set, but Samsung announced both the S6 Active and S7 Active in June 2015 and June 2016, respectively. That gives the company a few more days to follow suit.