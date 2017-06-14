Android Excellence collections highlight the best apps on Google Play

Google this week revamped the Editors’ Choice section of the Google Play store in order to introduce a new initiative called Android Excellence. These are rotating collections of curated apps and games “that deliver incredible user experiences on Android, use many of our best practices, and have great design, technical performance, localization, and device optimization.”

Much like Apple’s App Store, the cream doesn’t always rise to the top on Google Play. If you want to find the best apps, you often have to go digging for them, but the Android Excellence collections are another positive step for the store. According to Google, the collections will refresh every quarter – short enough to give developers time to release apps, but long enough to give users a chance to find them.

Going forward, you will be able to find the Android Excellence collections in the Editors’ Choice section of the Google Play store. We’ve also listed the entire first batch of apps and games below: