Android Excellence collections highlight the best apps on Google Play

Jacob Siegal
June 14th, 2017 at 6:53 PM

Google this week revamped the Editors’ Choice section of the Google Play store in order to introduce a new initiative called Android Excellence. These are rotating collections of curated apps and games “that deliver incredible user experiences on Android, use many of our best practices, and have great design, technical performance, localization, and device optimization.”

Much like Apple’s App Store, the cream doesn’t always rise to the top on Google Play. If you want to find the best apps, you often have to go digging for them, but the Android Excellence collections are another positive step for the store. According to Google, the collections will refresh every quarter – short enough to give developers time to release apps, but long enough to give users a chance to find them.

Going forward, you will be able to find the Android Excellence collections in the Editors’ Choice section of the Google Play store. We’ve also listed the entire first batch of apps and games below:

Android Excellence Apps

Android Excellence Games
B&H Photo Video by B&H Photo Video After the End Forsaken Destiny by Nexon M Inc.
Citymapper by Citymapper Limited CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars by ZeptoLab
Drivvo by Drivvo Golf Clash by Playdemic
drupe by drupe Hitman GO Square Enix Ltd
Evernote by Evernote Corporation Horizon Chase – World Tour by Aquiris Game Studio S.A
Hotel Tonight by HotelTonight Kill Shot Bravo by Hothead Games
Kitchen Stories by Kitchen Stories Lineage Red Knights by Ncsoft Corporation
Komoot by komoot GmbH Nonstop Knight by flaregames
Lifesum by Lifesum PAC-MAN 256 – Endless Maze by Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe
Memrise by Memrise Pictionary by Etermax
Pocket by Read It Later Reigns by DevolverDigital
Runtastic Running & Fitness Tracker by Runtastic Riptide GP: Renegade by Vector Unit
Skyscanner by Skyscanner Ltd Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes by Electronic Arts
Sleep as Android by Urbandroid Team Titan Brawl by Omnidrone
Vivino by Vivino Toca Blocks by Toca Boca
Transformers: Forged to Fight by Kabam
