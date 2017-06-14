The Galaxy Note 8 may launch sooner than we thought

It looks like the Galaxy Note 8 will hit the market before the iPhone 8, a new report claims, reaffirming what was already said in recent rumors.

Don't Miss : OnePlus 5 shown from every angle in new series of leaks

Even though some of the earlier Galaxy Note 8 leaks said that Samsung might delay the phone’s launch, more and more reports now paint a different picture. Samsung may stick to its usual Galaxy Note 8 schedule, and unveil the phone at IFA 2017, the popular German tech show held in Berlin every year in early September.

After all, it was at IFA that Samsung introduced to the world the first Galaxy Note smartphone a few years ago, effectively becoming the first company to do phablets right. Earlier this year, IFA Executive Director Jens Heithhecker told reporters that he’d like to see the Galaxy Note 8 return to the show.

According to SamMobile’s sources, Samsung is considering IFA 2017 as a potential launch venue for the Galaxy Note 8, although the company may share some details sooner than that.

IFA is scheduled to take place between September 1st and September 6st. If Samsung plans an Unpacked event for IFA, it’ll probably host it a day before the event kicks off.

In previous years, Samsung unveiled the phone ahead of the fair, looking to have it in stores as fast as possible, to beat that year’s new iPhone to market. Rushing the Galaxy Note 7 to market is probably the main reason for last year’s battery issues.

However, Samsung already proved with the Galaxy S8 that it has fixed its quality assurance problems that lead to battery explosions last year. It’s likely that every other phone Samsung makes will receive a similar treatment, especially the Galaxy Note 8.

SamMobile notes that the phone will not have a fingerprint sensor integrated into the display. It seems that Samsung isn’t willing to wait any longer to perfect the technology, as it may be more interested in beating the iPhone 8 to market.

The iPhone 8 is expected to be unveiled in mid-September, and launch in the weeks that follow Apple’s keynote.