The Cleveland Cavaliers are 48 minutes away from being swept in the 2017 NBA Finals. Game 3 was as competitive a game as we’ve seen from the two teams so far, but despite having home court advantage and a stellar performance from Kyrie Irving, the Cavaliers couldn’t stop the Golden State Warriors from retaking the lead in the final minutes and setting up a potential four-game sweep.

Game 4 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio tips off tonight at 9:00 PM ET on ABC. This time last year, the Cavaliers had some momentum, having won Game 3 at home and forcing a Game 5, which they would go on to win (along with Games 6 and 7). But some late heroics from Kevin Durant on Wednesday night stopped the cycle from repeating itself. Now the Cavaliers have to win four straight if they plan on winning the Finals this year. You’re not going to want to miss this showdown.

If you want to watch the fourth (and possibly final) game of this series, you have a few options. The first is to flip over to ABC on your TV at 8:00 PM ET, where all of the games have been broadcast. You can also watch Game 4 live on the ESPN App or WatchESPN, but you’ll need a cable login to access them.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can either buy an over-the-air antenna (which is how I’ll be watching in my living room), or you can sign up for a free trial of a variety of streaming TV services, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV or PlayStation Vue. Remember — even if you can’t access the ABC broadcast directly, you can still use your login to get on the ESPN App.