Leaked tests show OnePlus 5 is much more powerful than Galaxy S8 and Google Pixel

OnePlus will soon unveil the OnePlus 5, a handset that should generally offer features on par with the Galaxy S8, as it’ll make use of some of the same high-end components found in Samsung’s flagship. But the OnePlus 5 might actually be a lot faster than the Galaxy S8. A new rumor seems to show that the incoming OnePlus handset might beat the Google Pixel as well, which is still one of the best Android smartphones money can buy.

Don't Miss : Leaked iPhone 8 mold suggests device will be slightly larger than the iPhone 7

The Pixel is getting old when it comes to components, so it’s not surprising to hear that the OnePlus 5 will be faster than Google’s phone. After all, OnePlus will equip the phone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip. But a new leak indicates that the OnePlus 5 will seriously outperform the Galaxy S8, which also has a Snapdragon 835 processor. A leaked benchmark found its way to TechRadar, revealing that the OnePlus 5 opens apps faster than the Galaxy S8 and Pixel XL.

Image Source: TechRadar

Whether it’s graphics intensive games (Real Racing 3, Modern Combat 5) or regular apps that you might use every day (Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Gmail, Google, Google Maps), the OnePlus 5 generally wins, according to the leaked chart that shows internal test results for the handset.

It’s unclear whether the OnePlus 5 used in this alleged internal test had 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Also, even if the OnePlus 5 appears to comfortably win such tests, we’ll still have to wait for the handset to come out so we see how it performs in tests crafted to mirror real-life usage.