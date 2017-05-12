New report backs up rumors that the Galaxy Note 8 will feature a dual camera

Before the end of 2017, Samsung will launch its long-awaited followup to the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7. Despite the fact that the Note 7 (quite literally) went down in flames, the Galaxy Note 8 is receiving as much hype as any Android phone this year. If it can match or exceed the success of the Galaxy S8, the Note 8 could more than make up for the exploding battery debacle that ended up killing the Note 7.

Unfortunately, we’re still several months out from the release of the Note 8, but leaks are helping to paint a more complete picture of what Samsung’s phablet will have to offer.

Don't Miss : Apple teaches us how to take gorgeous pictures with the iPhone 7

Nearly a month ago, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that not only would the Galaxy Note 8 feature a dual camera, but that it would “be much better than that of iPhone 7 Plus, and likely match that of OLED iPhone.” In fact, he expects the camera to be the most significant upgrade on the Note 8.

On Friday, Korean publication MK News backed up this assertion with a report of its own. An industry source says that Samsung is “reviewing the benefits of dual cameras internally and will release products within the year.” This comes as no surprise, especially in light of last week’s leak which featured an image of the upcoming Galaxy C with a dual-lens camera. Samsung is almost certainly going to move to dual cameras, it’s just a matter of when we will begin to see them on the company’s phones.

Admittedly, this isn’t the most compelling Note 8 leak we’ve seen to date, but it’s another shred of evidence that the next flagship Samsung phone will feature a dual camera.