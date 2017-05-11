Google’s Pixel 2 isn’t even here yet and we already have our first Pixel 3 rumor

Google’s Pixel is one of the most impressive phones of last year, and Google plans on releasing more devices in the near and distant future. An HTC-made Pixel 2 generation will arrive this fall and could include up to three distinct devices. A Pixel 3 model is planned for next year, reports said, with various companies looking to win the manufacturing contract from Google. LG, however, isn’t one of them, regardless of how exciting that may sound.

According to The Investor, LG will replace HTC as the Google Pixel 3 maker. This wouldn’t be the first time LG would work closely with Google on hardware. LG made some of the most popular Nexus devices that preceded the Pixel, including the Nexus 4, Nexus 5, and Nexus 5X.

The report says Google sold some 5 million Pixel phones around the world but could have sold even more if it weren’t for those annoying supply constraints.

“Google is seeking a new partner for the phone’s stable supply,” an unnamed source said. “It is also likely that LG will produce some Pixel 2 phones that will be launched in the latter half of this year.”

Google is also partnering with LG to secure OLED supply for the Pixel phone, the report said, echoing previous rumors. Those rumors noted that LG had not inked a partnership with Google over OLED screens, while other reports said that LG is looking to win OLED contracts for the iPhone in the future.

Before you get too excited about the prospect of LG making next-gen Pixel phones, you should know that the Korean giant already denied the claims. Apparently, this is all “pure speculation” at this time, according to Phone Arena.