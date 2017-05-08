Leak reveals a new version of the Galaxy S8 that’s about to launch

We can’t see the future, but if had to make a guess, we would say that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be the hottest Android smartphones of the year until the late summer. At that point, Samsung is expected to one-up its S8 design with an all new Galaxy Note 8 that features an even better screen-to-body ratio and hopefully a battery that doesn’t explode. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ feature a gorgeous new look with a nearly bezel-less Super AMOLED screen and curved sides on the front and back. They look amazing, they feel perfect in the hand, and they’re the most powerful Android phones that have ever been released.

There is one drawback to Samsung’s hot new Galaxy S8 design though, and now it looks like an upcoming new version of the phone will address this potential shortcoming.

As we covered in our in-depth Galaxy S8 review, no phone has ever featured a more stunning design — and that includes iPhones. It truly is as close to perfection as any company has come in terms of look and feel. That gorgeous design comes at a cost, however: if you drop a Galaxy S8 that’s not housed in a protective case, it’s probably done for. Remember, no phone has ever performed worse in SquareTrade’s drop tests.

For people who want the Galaxy S8’s beautiful display and the phone’s impressive power, but who also want a phone that’s far less fragile, it looks like Samsung will soon have just the thing for you. As the company has done in the past, new leaks suggest Samsung is working on a ruggedized version of the Galaxy S8 called the Galaxy S8 Active.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active SM-G892A seen in User Agent String https://t.co/tR0vaoglEw

Netflix says part of S8 fam https://t.co/SaYXJGNLQd pic.twitter.com/uIjqnisGSR — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 4, 2017

Blogger Roland Quandt‏ posted two finds on Twitter that suggest Samsung is getting close to launching its new Galaxy S8 Active. As seen in the tweet above, Quandt found what is believed to be the S8 Active’s model number (SM-G892A) in a user agent string. Then, he notes that the same model number was listed on the Netflix website as part of the Galaxy S8 family of devices. That page on the Netflix site has since been updated to remove mention of the SM-G892A.

There’s no word as far as exactly when we can expect Samsung to announce its new Galaxy S8 Active, but it appears as though an unveiling isn’t far off.