New spy shots of Tesla’s upcoming Model 3 surface online

After years of anticipation, and if all goes according to plan, Tesla in just a few short months will follow through on a promise Elon Musk laid out more than 10 years ago. Back in August of 2006, Musk published the first iteration of Tesla’s “secret” master plan and articulated that the company would use the profits from what would eventually be called the Model S to fund the development and manufacturing of what would ultimately be known as the Model 3.

As it stands today, Tesla will begin mass production on the Model 3 in July, with deliveries slated to arrive to early reservation holders before the end of 2018. And while skeptics will point out that Tesla has a knack for missing delivery deadlines, the company’s production processes have only become more efficient with time. What’s more, Tesla has said that meeting its Model 3 production schedule shouldn’t be a problem because the car is decidedly less complex to manufacture than the Model S and the Model X.

With the Model 3 release looming on the horizon, Tesla has been testing the Model 3 out on the open road with increasing frequency. Whereas Model 3 sightings used to occur sparingly, it now seems that we can’t even go a few days without some eagle-eyed Tesla enthusiast spotting a Model 3 cruising down the highway.

Over the last two to three days alone, two brand new Model 3 sightings have sprouted up. Interestingly enough, the Model 3 sightings have expanded beyond California, with some folks spotting Tesla’s mass market EV as far east as Ohio.

In case you’ve missed it, below are the most recent Model 3 sightings we’ve stumbled across via the Tesla subreddit.

First up, someone spotted a silver Model 3 on Interstate 280 in California.

Second, someone spotted a black Model 3 all the way in Cincinnati.

Sighted a @teslamotors #model3 during a late night supercharger stop in Cincinnati. Didn't think I would get to see this car in person for at least 6 mos or more… a rare treat! Geeked out and finally started recording but when I went to walk around the front of the vehicle they drove off. A post shared by Jordan Hart (@jordanhart88) on Apr 28, 2017 at 9:13pm PDT

And in case you missed some previous Model 3 sightings, below is a recent video of a blue Model 3 which was also spotted driving down the Interstate 280 in California.

And for good measure, a crisper picture of what we presume is the same blue Model 3.