Samsung just confirmed the Galaxy Note 8 is coming this year

In case you were wondering whether Samsung will launch a new Galaxy Note model this year, you can rest assured that it’s happening. At least, Samsung just confirmed that a high-end smartphone is planned for the second half of the year, and that can only be Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung previewed the year ahead in a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of the year, saying that it plans to “successfully” launch “a new flagship smartphone in the second half.”

As for the year ahead, Samsung anticipates market demand in smartphones to slightly increase with solid replacement demand growth in the mid- to high-end segment. However, competition is expected to intensify with newly launched smartphones in the market. The company will aim to improve performance YoY by maximizing sales of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ and successfully launching a new flagship smartphone in the second half. In addition, the company will maintain profitability in the mid- to low-end segment.

Samsung may have not named the Galaxy Note 8 specifically in its press release, but fans already know that a new Galaxy Note arrives each year in August or September.

After all, there’s no other flagship that Samsung would want to successfully launch in the coming months, a flagship that would have a meaningful impact on its future earnings.

There are rumors that say a foldable Galaxy X may be unveiled this year, but most reports claim that Samsung will conduct a limited trial run at best to test the market.

Finally, it’s worth remembering that Samsung’s mobile chief DJ Koh already confirmed in early 2017 that he planned to bring a better, safer, and very innovative Galaxy Note 8 to market this year, quenching rumors that Samsung was looking to kill the Galaxy Note brand following the recall of the Galaxy Note 7.