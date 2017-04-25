The Nintendo Switch will be back in stock at Toys’R’Us this Friday

Despite having launched nearly two months ago, the Nintendo Switch is still incredibly hard to find in many areas. Thankfully, Nintendo is sending out new shipments to retailers at a relatively fast pace, and on Friday, Toys’R’Us will be the latest big box store to replenish its stock of Switch consoles.

In celebration of the upcoming launch of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Toys’R’Us will bring put the Nintendo Switch back on store shelves at retail locations all around the country on Friday, April 28th. The stores expect to receive a limited quantity of Switch consoles, so if you want to get one, Toys’R’Us recommends that you get in line before your nearest store opens at 10 AM local time.

If you’ve been holding out on buying a Nintendo Switch until more games are available for the console, this might be the perfect time to pull the trigger. Not only has the eShop filled out considerably in the weeks since launch, but Friday also represents the release date of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Switch. We recently shared our review of the game, and it is without question the best game for Nintendo’s new console since The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched alongside it on March 3rd.

If you don’t have time to stand in line at Toys’R’Us this weekend, you could keep your eyes peeled for an Amazon inventory drop in the coming days as well. There are no consoles in stock on Amazon at the moment, but reports claim that they could be as soon as next week.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated whenever new shipments of the Nintendo Switch arrive anywhere.