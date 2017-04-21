Last fall, Android fans were buzzing like never before as Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 7, which at the time was by far the most impressive Android smartphone they had ever seen. The Note 7 flew off of store shelves following its release, and sales continued to soar until, well, you know the story. Now, contrary to the expectations of a number of high-profile industry watchers, it appears as though no one cares at all about Samsung’s explosive Galaxy Note 7. Instead, they’re all focused on the new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, which officially go on sale today.

We can’t ever recall a time that there was this much buzz surrounding the release of a new Samsung phone, including back in the days of Samsung’s multi-billion dollar campaign that focused on attacking iPhone users and depicting Galaxy phones as the cool new alternative. At this point, it looks like the only thing that can prevent Samsung’s new Galaxy S8 from being a smash hit is if the phone starts spontaneously exploding. Again.

You made it, Android fans — today is officially Galaxy S8 launch day. Sure, Samsung’s carrier partners in South Korea and the United States actually began delivering Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ pre-orders several days ago. But today is the first day you can walk into your local carrier store or big box electronics retailer and buy one.

If you’re still on the fence, we’ll help make your decision easier: the Galaxy S8 is the best Android phone money can buy. It’s also the best designed smartphone, period. That includes Apple’s latest iPhones.

Not you know just about everything there is to know about the Galaxy S8, and you know how Samsung’s new flagship phones stack up against its top rival, the iPhone 7. The only thing left to do is check out the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ for yourself.

The phone is already available from every single major wireless carrier in the country, and several electronics stores are selling them as well. What’s more, you’ll find some great deals out there even if you missed out on the awesome pre-order deal Samsung was offering, which included a new Gear VR headset and a wireless controller.

We’ll be detailing all of the different Galaxy S8 deals out there all day long, so be sure to check out our Galaxy S8 hub for all the latest details. If you decide to buy one, you’re not going to be disappointed. As long as these hot new handsets don’t start exploding like last year’s Galaxy Note 7, Samsung definitely has a smash hit on its hands.