April was the best month for Netflix originals in recent memory, but May has a decent chance of topping it. Not only are we finally going to get to see War Machine (the political satire movie starring Brad Pitt), but a ton of Netflix favorites are returning to the service next month, including Master of None, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Bloodline, Sense8 and House of Cards.
In addition to a massive selection of original shows and movies, we’ll also be getting new stand-up specials from Norm Macdonald, Sarah Silverman and Tracy Morgan. Oh, and we get Doctor Strange.
Check out the full list of additions for May 2017 below:
Available May 1st
- American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)
- American Experience: The Boys of ’36 (2017)
- Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)
- Blood on the Mountain (2016)
- Chaahat (1996)
- Chocolat (2000)
- Decanted (2016)
- Don’t Think Twice (2016)
- Drifter (2017)
- Forrest Gump (1994)
- Happy Feet (2006)
- In the Shadow of Iris—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Love (2015)
- Losing Sight of Shore (2017)
- Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)
- Nerdland (2016)
- Raja Hindustani (1996)
- Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)
- Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)
Available May 2nd
- Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)
- Hija De La Laguna (2015)
- Maria Bamford: Old Baby—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)
Available May 5th
- Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Kazoops!: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sense8: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Simplemente Manu NNa—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Last Kingdom: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Mars Generation—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 6th
- Cold War 2 (2016)
- When the Bough Breaks (2017)
Available May 7th
- LoveTrue (2016)
- Stake Land II (2016)
- The Host (2013)
Available May 8th
- Beyond the Gates (2016)
- Hunter Gatherer (2016)
Available May 9th
- Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)
- All We Had (2016)
Available May 10th
- El apóstata (2015)
- The Adventure Club (2016)
Available May 11th
- Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)
- The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)
Available May 12th
- All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Anne with an E: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Get Me Roger Stone—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Master of None: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mindhorn—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Sahara—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available May 15th
- Command and Control (2016)
- Cave (2016)
- Lovesong (2016)
- Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)
- The Intent (2016)
Available May 16th
- Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Break-Up (2006)
- The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
Available May 18th
- Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)
- Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)
Available May 19th
- BLAME!—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Laerte-se—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Keepers: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 21st
- What’s With Wheat (2017)
Available May 22nd
- Inglourious Basterds (2009)
- They Call Us Monsters (2017)
Available May 23rd
- Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dig Two Graves (2014)
Available May 24th
- Southpaw (2015)
Available May 26th
- Believe (2016)
- Bloodline: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- I am Jane Doe (2017)
- Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- War Machine—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available May 28th
- Bunk’d: Season 2 (2016)
Available May 29th
- Forever Pure (2016)
- A New High (2015)
Available May 30th
- F is for Family: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- House of Cards: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel’s Doctor Strange (2016)
- Masterminds
- Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coming soon
- Supergirl: Season 2 (2016)
- Supernatural: Season 12 (2016)
- The Flash: Season 3 (2016)
Check back soon for a full list of the movies and shows being removed from Netflix next month, and watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in May below: