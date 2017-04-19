April was the best month for Netflix originals in recent memory, but May has a decent chance of topping it. Not only are we finally going to get to see War Machine (the political satire movie starring Brad Pitt), but a ton of Netflix favorites are returning to the service next month, including Master of None, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Bloodline, Sense8 and House of Cards.

In addition to a massive selection of original shows and movies, we’ll also be getting new stand-up specials from Norm Macdonald, Sarah Silverman and Tracy Morgan. Oh, and we get Doctor Strange.

Check out the full list of additions for May 2017 below:

Available May 1st

American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)

American Experience: The Boys of ’36 (2017)

Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)

Blood on the Mountain (2016)

Chaahat (1996)

Chocolat (2000)

Decanted (2016)

Don’t Think Twice (2016)

Drifter (2017)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Happy Feet (2006)

In the Shadow of Iris—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Love (2015)

Losing Sight of Shore (2017)

Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)

Nerdland (2016)

Raja Hindustani (1996)

Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)

Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)

Available May 2nd

Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)

Hija De La Laguna (2015)

Maria Bamford: Old Baby—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)

Available May 5th

Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Kazoops!: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sense8: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Simplemente Manu NNa—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Kingdom: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mars Generation—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 6th

Cold War 2 (2016)

When the Bough Breaks (2017)

Available May 7th

LoveTrue (2016)

Stake Land II (2016)

The Host (2013)

Available May 8th

Beyond the Gates (2016)

Hunter Gatherer (2016)

Available May 9th

Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)

All We Had (2016)

Available May 10th

El apóstata (2015)

The Adventure Club (2016)

Available May 11th

Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)

The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)

Available May 12th

All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Anne with an E: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Get Me Roger Stone—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Master of None: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mindhorn—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Sahara—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available May 15th

Command and Control (2016)

Cave (2016)

Lovesong (2016)

Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)

The Intent (2016)

Available May 16th

Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Break-Up (2006)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

Available May 18th

Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)

Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)

Available May 19th

BLAME!—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Laerte-se—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Keepers: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 21st

What’s With Wheat (2017)

Available May 22nd

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

They Call Us Monsters (2017)

Available May 23rd

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dig Two Graves (2014)

Available May 24th

Southpaw (2015)

Available May 26th

Believe (2016)

Bloodline: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I am Jane Doe (2017)

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

War Machine—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available May 28th

Bunk’d: Season 2 (2016)

Available May 29th

Forever Pure (2016)

A New High (2015)

Available May 30th

F is for Family: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

House of Cards: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Doctor Strange (2016)

Masterminds

Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Coming soon

Supergirl: Season 2 (2016)

Supernatural: Season 12 (2016)

The Flash: Season 3 (2016)

