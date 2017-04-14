The Nokia 9 may look even better than the Galaxy S8

Nokia is soon going to launch three distinct Android handsets, but all three of them are mid-range devices at best by this year’s mobile standards. However, rumors indicate that high-end Android handsets are also in the works, with the Nokia 9 supposed to be the flagship that will rival the Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8 this year. We’ve seen leaks that suggested the Nokia 9 will have specs that might be even better than the Galaxy S8’s, and now a series of images seems to indicate the phone might have an even better design than Samsung’s flagship.

A tipster sent purported Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 schematics to NokiaPowerUser, the same site that shared recent Nokia 9 rumors, including the purported specs sheet and the phone’s price.

Assuming the following images are accurate leaks rather than fan creations, the Nokia 9 might indeed sport an edge-to-edge all-screen design. The home button and its fingerprint sensor seem to be relocated to the back beneath a dual lens dual flash camera setup. That rear design looks a lot better than Samsung’s camera and fingerprint combo on the Galaxy S8.

Image Source: NokiaPowerUser

The Nokia 8, as the name suggests, will be a cheaper version of the Nokia 9. The render indicates the Nokia 8 will have bigger top and bottom bezels than the Nokia 9, and the home button will be placed on the back. The rear will still incorporate what appears to be a dual lens camera, although it has a different flash design.

It’s unclear at this point when Nokia will unveil new devices. The company should launch the Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 in multiple markets around the globe by the end of the second quarter. Whether any of these Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 are accurate or not, the fact remains that Nokia isn’t done unveiling new hardware, and flagship handsets are only to be expected. What’s exciting about all of Nokia’s phones is that they’ll run a nearly pure version of Android, or at least that’s what HMD Global keeps promising.