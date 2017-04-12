At this point, it’s a fairly safe bet that the upcoming new iPhone 8 is going to be a sight to behold. Apple’s tenth-anniversary iPhone is expected to feature a bold new design with narrower bezels that help dramatically improve the screen-to-body ratio, a virtual on-screen home button in place of the physical one, a new OLED display, and a glass back that enables wireless charging. Of course, the phone’s new design is only part of the story. Rumors suggest the iPhone 8 will introduce a number of exciting new features that have never been seen before on an iPhone. Now, however, a new report suggests that one of the iPhone 8’s most talked-about new features will actually be coming to a rival flagship phone that’s already available for sale around the world.

Beyond the bold new design and the much awaited arrival of an OLED display, the iPhone 8 is also expected to tout features like exciting new augmented reality capabilities and other new camera features. Among them, one of the most talked-about rumored features is 3D face scanning.

Using a front-facing camera setup capable of 3D face scanning, the iPhone 8 will presumably be able to an extra layer of security that can’t be fooled by a simple photo, like the Galaxy S8. It may also enable other cool features like 3D photography — imagine being able to create an animated 3D avatar using an actual 3D photo.

We’re not sure the LG G6 will gain any crazy 3D avatar features in any upcoming updates. But a new report from South Korean news site The Investor states that the phone will receive a big update in June that enables 3D face scanning using the existing front-facing camera. The post cites a local news report from News Prime in stating that LG has been testing a 3D scanning solution that utilizes OezFR software from Oez, and it should roll out as early as June.

According to the report, the new feature will be used to authenticate mobile payment transactions tied to the company’s new service, LG Pay. If the rumor pans out, the LG G6 will become the first flagship smartphone to authenticate mobile payments using 3D face scanning.