New documents released this week have unearthed a shocking discovery about the relationship between the FBI and Best Buy’s Geek Squad repair agents. After filing a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit last …
Security
Wireless companies are finally taking security seriously
Among the dozens of exciting ways to get hacked these days, none are more dangerous than the SIM port-out. Consumers have increasingly started using two-factor authentication to secure everything from Facebook to bank …
The Equifax hack is even worse than the company initially reported
If you thought you escaped the massive Equifax hack, then you’d better think again. It turns out that an additional 2.4 million people are affected by the breach, so you probably need to …
Apple warns customers to watch out for a new wave of App Store phishing emails
You can never be too careful when visiting unfamiliar websites or opening emails from sources you don’t recognize, but on occasion, it’s hard to tell what’s real and what’s fake. For example, in …
Famed security firm claims it can now hack into any iPhone, including the iPhone X
A few years ago, Apple found itself embroiled in a bitter stand-off with the FBI following a terrorist shooting in San Bernardino, California. In the aftermath of the attack, you might recall that …
Even future hardware changes won’t be enough to fix Spectre and Meltdown attacks
Remember the Meltdown and Spectre chip architecture flaws that affect the vast majority of computers we interact with on a daily basis, including smartphones and tablets? The hardware issues have been patched via …
Bill Gates thinks the government should force tech companies to unlock phones
Apple and the FBI were engaged in a massive polemic/legal battle/PR nightmare a couple of years ago. Apple did not want to create a backdoor into iOS so that the FBI could access …
Android malware is taking over phones to mine for cryptocurrency
If you were optimistic enough to believe that Android’s malware plague couldn’t get any worse, I have some bad news for you. This week, the team behind anti-malware software Malwarebytes reported on a …
Russian hackers successfully accessed voter registration rolls for 2016 elections, officials say
In an interview with NBC News, the head of cybersecurity at the Department for Homeland Security said that Russian hackers successfully penetrated the voter registration rolls of several US states prior to the …
Apple’s cyber insurance project is a smart way to sell more iPhones and iPads
Apple on Monday announced a new initiative that will help businesses protect themselves against cyber attacks or deal with the aftermath of one. The company partnered with Cisco, Aon, and Allianz, to introduce …
Warning: The latest Netflix email scam is so bad, even cops are warning people
Phishing scams are nothing new and at this point, even less-than-savvy users have basically become experts at spotting them. It’s typically pretty easy because they’re often littered with spelling and grammar mistakes, and …
Hackers found a brand new Flash zero-day vulnerability – here’s what you need to know
Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but hackers found a way to attack you via Adobe’s Flash Player, a content platform that just refuses to die. The new vulnerability is of the …
Microsoft issues emergency Windows patch to undo Intel’s bad Spectre fix
Intel and its partners scrambled to release patches that would fix the severe Meltdown and Spectre security issues unveiled a few weeks ago. But it turned out that the software fixes that should …