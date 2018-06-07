A day later, some Comcast phone customers still don’t have service

Yesterday, a nationwide outage affected Comcast phone customers, impacting service for customers in Denver, Atlanta, New York, San Francisco, Chicago,, Portland, Houston, Philadelphia, and Seattle. Although Comcast says that service has mostly been restored, a quick peek at social media shows that hundreds of businesses — including urgent care centers, legal practices, and schools — still don’t have phone service.

“We experienced a service interruption today with our Comcast Business Voice and VoiceEdge Select services and we apologize,” Comcast said in a statement yesterday. “Our engineers began working to address the issue immediately and services have been restored for most of our customers. We recognize that some customers are still impacted and we expect the issue to be fully resolved shortly. We have every resource focused on getting everyone back online and apologize again to the customers who were affected.”

Our phones are currently down due to the nationwide Comcast issues. If you need to reach us, please email at ucpt@ucatpeachtree.com. Leave your phone number and we will call you from a cell phone asap! — Urgentcaredruidhills (@UCareDruidHills) June 7, 2018

Tough day continues for BusinessWest. Our phones are down again with the Comcast Business outage. And our website had an unauthorized visitor…so we're working on that now. Thanks for your patience while we work these out. Message us on fb or twitter if you need immediate help. — BusinessWest (@BusinessWest) June 7, 2018

Hey Everyone! This is day 2 of our comcast phone service being down (nationwide problem). So if you are trying to get a hold of us please email us at: info@hartlandelectric.com. Sorry for the inconvenience! — feeling optimistic — Jeffrey w. Lakatos (@1jlakatos) June 7, 2018

Sorry folks! It looks like we are down a second afternoon due to Comcast outages! The good news is we have a texting line and email! Text us at 317-674-3173 or email us at Chris@martinandmartin.biz and we will get back to you ASAP! pic.twitter.com/ZVAZTjocWC — Martin & Martin (@M_MInsurance) June 7, 2018

The Down Detector showed a second spike in problems starting at 10:00 AM ET today, although it’s unclear if that’s really a new set of issues, or customers logging their problems for a second day in a row. Most customers are still having problems with the phone service, but a significant number of users are also reporting issues with their internet and TV service. Of course, the kind of users who report issues on the Down Detector are also the kind of users who are more likely to only have an internet connection and not landline phone, so it’s not clear what the primary problem is. Comcast has only acknowledged a problem with its business phone services thus far.

At times like this there’s not really much you can do apart from wait, watch Comcast’s Twitter account, and check the data allowance on your cell plan. Once the company says that service has been resumed, it’s a good idea to reboot your cable modem and any connected devices if your service still isn’t working.