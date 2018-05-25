RAM trucks, Jeep SUVs among 5 million recalled Fiat-Chrysler vehicles

Fiat Chrysler has announced a recall of 4.8 million vehicles in the United States alone, based on a concern that they could get stuck in cruise control. The company is urging anyone with a recalled vehicle, which includes recent-model RAM pickups and Jeep SUVs, to not use cruise control until they’ve visited a service center and had a software update.

The problem arises if an electrical short circuit happens at the same time as the vehicle is accelerating while under cruise control, Fiat Chrysler says. If those things happen at the same time, the vehicle can become locked in cruise control, which won’t be disengaged by the usual tapping of the brakes or using the cruise control buttons. Cruise control could be “overpowered” by the vehicle’s brakes or by shifting into neutral, the company said.

Fiat Chrysler has said it will alert affected customers starting next week, and that the problem is fixable with a software update. A scheduled service appointment will be needed to fix the issue, but the software update will come free of charge.

“Notwithstanding the extraordinary circumstances that must exist before a customer would experience a problem, we are taking this action because we are fully committed to vehicle safety,” says Mark Chernoby, Chief Technical Compliance Officer and Head of Vehicle Safety & Regulatory Compliance – NAFTA.

“We have a remedy and a widespread network of engaged dealers who are preparing to deliver service,” Chernoby adds. “We urge customers to follow the instructions on their recall notices.”

The full list of affected vehicles is below: