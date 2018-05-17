‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ reveal event starts at 1PM – watch it live right here

After revealing that Black Ops 4 (or IIII) would be the next game in the Call of Duty franchise back in March, Activision will finally give fans a glimpse of the game during a community reveal event in Los Angeles today. Set to kick off at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Thursday, the event will give developer Treyarch the opportunity to show off the latest entry in the Black Ops series, which is the best-selling of the myriad series in the franchise’s long history.

While other popular franchises have taken some time off in recent years, Activision has managed to keep the Call of Duty train rolling by letting three separate developers take turns releasing new entries every year. In fact, this will be the fourteenth consecutive year with a new Call of Duty game, which is truly astounding.

We still don’t know much about Black Ops 4 other than that it will presumably pick up after the events of Black Ops 3, which came out in 2015. There have been some interesting rumors about the game though, including a report from Polygon claiming that Treyarch would dump the single-player campaign and focus on “expanding multiplayer and the series’ popular Zombies mode.” Are players ready for a campaign-less Call of Duty?

Another report from Charlie INTEL (a popular Call of Duty fan site) suggests that Treyarch and Activision will ride the battle royale wave and include a massive every-player-for-themselves multiplayer mode. Whether or not Black Ops 4 will be able to pit 100 players against one another remains to be seen though.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 hits PS4, Xbox One and PC on October 12th. Watch the reveal stream below: