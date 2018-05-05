Cinco de Mayo 2018: Where to find all the best deals on May 5th

In addition to being the annual celebration of the Mexican army’s stunning victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, Cinco de Mayo is also a great day to get a cheap margarita. Americans are well-accustomed with celebrating the holiday every year, as countless restaurants and bars offer discounts on Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine throughout the day. Below, we’ve collected some of the best deals we could find (with the help of Offers.com).
Before we go any further, we have to warn you that the deals we’ve listed below will only be available at participating locations. So before you rush out to grab your free or cheap food or drink, be sure to call ahead and see if your local restaurant is joining in on the fun. Better safe than sorry, especially when great food is on the line!
Here are all the deals we’ve managed to find so far. If we see more, we’ll be sure to add them to the list (and feel free to leave a comment below if you find a great Cinco de Mayo deal that we didn’t list here):
- Abuelo’s: $5 Mexican draft beer in a free 22-ounce plastic cup, $6.95 Flag Margarita in a souvenir dome cup
- Applebee’s: $1 margarita special — the Dollarita — extended from end of April to May 5th
- Bahama Breeze: Classic Margaritas on sales for $5
- Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: $1 tacos and $4 Corona Extra bottles in the bar and lounge area
- Buffalo Wild Wings: $3 regular domestics, $4 Sharables and mint juleps for the Kentucky Derby
- California Pizza Kitchen: $5 Agave Lime Margaritas
- Chili’s: $5 draft beers, Presidente Margaritas and Tequila Trifecta Ritas
- Chipotle: Get a $40 gift card when you place a Chipotle Catering order of $400 or more
- Chuy’s: $1 off Coronas and floaters Friday, drink specials Saturday, $5 Tito’s Bloody Marys Sunday
- Del Taco: Raving Fan eClub members get a coupon for a free Carnitas Street Taco with any drink purchase
- Hard Rock Cafe: Get a Rockin’ Fresh Rita for $5 by saying the secret word “rockin’” when ordering the drink
- Hungry Howie’s: Get large one-topping pizzas for $5.55 each with purchase of two and promo code CINCO18
- Long John Silver’s: Get a Baja Fresh Taco for 99 cents with this coupon from Facebook
- Moe’s Southwest Grill: Free shirts for the first 50 customers at every location while supplies last
- On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina: Get $5 “Cinco ‘Ritas” and $10 “Perfect Patron Margaritas”
- Ruby Tuesday: Get half-priced chips and queso on Saturday
- TGI Fridays: Try the new Blackberry Buzz Rita, out just in time for Cinco de Mayo
- Tijuana Flats: $2 tacos and $2 Mexican drafts
- Tostitos: Get $10 off your next Lyft ride when you pick up specially marked bags of Tostitos
- Twin Peaks: $2.99 Cuervo Silver shots, $4.99 Patron Silver shots and $5 Mexican mules and margaritas
This is hardly an exhaustive list, so be sure to poke around and call your local restaurants and bars for more deals. We will do our best to keep this list up to date throughout the day as well, so don’t forget to check back here later and see if there are any deals or freebies you might have missed the first time around.