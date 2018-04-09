10 most important reveals from the new ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ trailer

With less than two months to go until the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Lucasfilm and Disney shared the final official trailer for the prequel spin-off over the weekend. While the Super Bowl spot was entertaining, this new trailer does a much better job of showing us what the movie will focus on as well as all of its characters.

And now that we’ve had some time to watch the trailer repeatedly, we’ve selected ten of the most important moments from the trailer that you might have missed upon your first viewing. For a two-minute trailer that doesn’t spoil much, there’s a surprising amount of information doled out to the audience throughout.

1. Han is actually in the movie

Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) was worryingly difficult to find in the trailer for Solo that debuted during the Super Bowl. For whatever reason, the studio decided to focus on other characters and events, but this time around, we get to see a little bit more of the title characters (and he even gets a few lines).

2. Construction of a Star Destroyer

Solo takes place long before the construction of the first Death Star and several years before the events of Rogue One, but the Empire still has a strong presence in the galaxy. We see evidence of that right as the trailer begins, as a Star Destroyer is being built over Han’s home planet of Corellia. This is also where we will likely see Solo get kicked out of the Imperial Academy for saving a Wookiee named Chewbacca from being beaten.

3. Lando loses the Millennium Falcon

We already knew we were going to see how Han Solo acquired the Millennium Falcon from Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) in Solo, but the new trailer gives us our first look at the table where the two played sabacc (a card game) and Solo won a huge bet. I have a feeling that Han and Lando won’t be fast friends in the early stages of the movie.

4. Beckett gets the plot rolling

Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) was Han’s Obi-Wan long before Luke ever met the Jedi who trained his father. But unlike Obi-Wan, Beckett is a hardened criminal who has a job for Han (which is why Han needs a big ship in the first place). The source of a job? A “big shot gangster” who will serve as a main villain in the movie.

5. Meet Dryden Vos

Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany) is the “big shot gangster” Beckett was telling Han about. We really don’t know much more about the character, but the scars all over his face seem to suggest he hasn’t had an easy life.

6. Beckett gives Han his blaster

Han Solo and his iconic blaster have been attached at the hip (literally) in every movie the scoundrel appears in, and Solo will finally show us how he got it. About 45 seconds into the trailer, we see Beckett give the weapon a kiss before tossing it to Han, implying that he’s passing on a weapon that has served him well over the years.

7. Meet female droid L3-37

L3-37 (motion-captured and voiced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge) is an associate of Lando and will be the franchise’s first female droid. While the name is somewhat cringeworthy (Leet), the droids have been known to steal the show in Star Wars movies, as K-2SO did in Rogue One and BB-8 did on occasion in The Force Awakens.

8. Assault on the Conveyex

Thanks to an EW cover story back in February, we know the job Beckett pitches to Han involves pulling off a heist on an train called the Conveyex. We get a good look at the battle that will take place atop the train in this trailer.

9. Meet Chewie’s family

After Han saves him from the clutches of the Empire, Chewie owes Han a life debt. Therefore, Chewie has to leave his family to travel with Han, which is what we appear to see at about 1:30 in the trailer. We have no idea how much of Chewie’s family we’ll see during the movie, but it looks like we’ll at least meet them at some point.

10. Chewbacca is 190 years old

All of the alien races in the Star Wars universe have wildly varying life spans, but the actual age of the characters is rarely, if ever, stated in the movies. While it’s easy enough to guess the age of the humans, trying to figure out how old characters from other planets are is nearly impossible, which is why it was such a pleasant surprise to learn that Chewbacca is 190 years old at the time of Solo. That would make Chewie somewhere between 201 and 204 during the events of the original trilogy (and you can work out the rest of the math from there).

Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives in theaters on May 25th, 2018.